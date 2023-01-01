HOWARD, Rebecca S.



Rebecca S. Howard, 84, of Middletown, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was born in Salyersville, Kentucky, on August 18, 1938, to parents, Lee and Leatha (Patrick) Risner. She had worked for Ecowater Systems for 30 years. Rebecca loved her family and will be greatly missed by her children, Matthew (Wendy) Tackett and Pamela (Billy Smallwood) Tackett; grandchildren, Brittany Tackett and Brandy Amis; great-grandchildren, Bella Chain, Braylynn Perry and Beckham Perry; step-children, Tim (Debbie) Howard and Cassandra (Bill) Halfacre; her siblings, Charles, Glenn, Bill, Betty, Donnie, Gerald, Kaye, Judy and Joyce; and her former husband and friend, Joe Tackett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Howard; and siblings, Imogene and Bobby. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Queen City Hospice, especially Missy, Michelle, Cindi and Tommy and also to Beverly Philpot from Central Connections. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park.Please sign the guestbook at



