Howard Rambo

Rambo, Howard A.



Howard Arnold Rambo was born May 25, 1952 in Persia, Tennessee to the late Margie & Clinton Rambo. He departed this Earth on Monday, November 3, 2025 in his home. Howard is preceded in death by the Love of his Life/Wife/DooDoo of 55 years Pam Rambo, Brothers; Clinton, Ed, Carl (Donna), Eugene, Sister; Rhonda, Nephews; Steven, Christopher, Nieces; Angela, Amanda and the Father of 2 of his Grandchildren; Eli Dabe. Howard is survived by his Brother; Jackie, Sisters; Sherry (Jimmy), Rose (Victor), Children; Tiffany, Ben, Devoted & Beloved Full Time Caregiver & Daughter Melia (CJ) and Patrick, Niece; Missy (Brian) Grandchildren; Cody (Amber) Emily (Adam), Erik (Aliah), Dakota, Cain (Rebekah), Jacob, Nalynn (Rylee), Kaitlyn (Ethan), Gabriel, Jackson, Aubrey, Charlie, his claimed granddaughter Keira & Great Granddaughter; Nova. As well as a Very Large Amount of Cherished Family & Friends. Howard was a Master Plumber by trade and was the Founder & President of both Rambo-Westendorf Plumbing Inc and Rambo's Above & Beyond Plumbing Heating & Air and took great pride in serving the Miami Valley for over 50 years. He also remodeled houses and took on projects no one else would want and made the house beautiful again. He met no stranger and would give the shirt off his back or his last dime to someone who needed it more. He was willing to give anyone a job who was willing to work and would often give out his business cards to people on the street asking for money. Even if they had no skills, Howard would still find something for them to do and often times even give them a place to live at one of his rental properties to help them get back on their feet. Howard also loved to teach someone a new skill. He might tell you several different ways of doing it and then tell you how to do it this time, but he loved to teach people life skills and took great pride in that. Married Pam on June 13, 1970 and wherever the Love of His Life was is where he wanted to be. Howard was a family man and loved each and every one of his family members unconditionally. He swore that every single one of his grand babies looked just like him when they were born. Howard had an infectious and signature hug that included grunts & groans known later as "The Pappy Hug". He loved Country Western Movies, Bluegrass Music and Collected old Coins. He was the very best Dad and Grandpa that anyone in this world could have asked for and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations for Howard's expenses may be made to the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home.



