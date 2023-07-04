Howard, Nancy L.



Nancy Lee Howard made her journey to heaven in the early hours of June 30th 2023. Nancy was born to Frances Evelyn Bartley on January 8th 1942 in Springfield, OH. She was raised on a farm with her beloved siblings. In 1956 she met her cherished husband Fiddler. They were married for 63 years at the time of her passing. They had 3 children to which she adored. Nancy was employed at Community Hospital as a registered nurse. Caring for people was a large part of her life. She was a constant source of comfort and a faithful confidante to all near and dear to her. Nancy loved reading, writing, and sharing poetry. Nancy leaves behind her husband Fiddler Howard. Children Kerry Howard, Deborah (Mark) Lloyd, and Nicole (Todd) Palmer and grandchildren Chris (Lori), Misty (Adam), Kerry Jr.(Sarah), Miranda, Josh (Mindy), Tara (Josh), and TJ (Taylor). Great-grandchildren Ashley, Landon, Aiden, Liam,



Kylie, Ethan, Waverly, Hudson, Piper, and Wyatt. Sisters Sharon and Joyce. One brother Michael (Karen). Brother in laws Bill, Dale, and Glen. As well as her dearest nieces, nephews, and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her mother Frances, sisters Carolyn and Beverly, and daughter-in-law Tammy. The family would like to thank Whitney, Kayla, Ashley, and Jaden with Ohio Valley Hospice. In lieu of flowers



contributions can be made in Nancy's name to the Clark County Literacy Coalition. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Celebration Center on Wednesday July 5th at 2:00pm



service at 3:00pm.





