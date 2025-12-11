Howard Moore

Moore, Howard



age 86, departed this life on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Monday, December 15, 2025 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S Gettysburg Ave. HHRoberts.com



