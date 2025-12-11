Howard Moore

Moore, Howard
age 86, departed this life on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Monday, December 15, 2025 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S Gettysburg Ave. HHRoberts.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral