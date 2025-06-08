Howard, Michael "Mike"



age 78, formerly of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, May 24, 2025. A Fairborn High School legend, he excelled in varsity baseball, football, track, but truly shined in basketball (known for his "flashy" playing style, he broke records and earned every award possible, including All American Mention, Athlete of the Year and All State Basketball Team honors). Mike attended Miami University, Miami Jacobs and Wright State University. He honorably served in the US Army (1966-1972), completing basic training at Ft. Hood, achieving Expert rating for M-14 rifle. Mike dedicated his career to the automotive industry working at Delco Products, General Motors (retired 1999), Delphi, and HARCO (2008-April 2025). More than anything, Mike was a devoted family man. He enjoyed golf and cherished time with family and friends and found immense joy in coaching soccer for all three of his children. He is preceded in death by his parents William "Bill" Howard of Harlan Kentucky, and Alma (Harris) Howard of Harlan, Kentucky, first wife Kathleen "Kathy" (Ebert) Reese; sisters Oleta Juanita Johnson (James), Mary Howard, Lois Jones (Noah) and Alma Joyce Friend (John), and brothers William Howard and Jerry Lee Howard. Survived by his children Aaron Howard (Jaclyn), Ashley Gonzalez (Adam), Whitney Howard; Grandchildren: McKenzie Howard, Zeke Scott III, Giavanna Gonzalez and Valentíno Gonzalez; brothers: John (Vickie) Howard, Paul "Tracy" (Pauline) Howard and Carl (Freida) Howard; second wife: Phyllis (Howard) Pennington and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be held at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering chapel (2100 E Stroop Rd) June 20, 2025; family will receive friends 3:30-5:00PM; with services at 5PM. Our family would like to express our thanks and gratitude for the wonderful help and care provided by Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com