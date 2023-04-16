Howard, Margaret

Howard (Robbins), Margaret Louise



age 93 of Dayton, OH passed away on April 11, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimers. She was born on June 6, 1929 in Rhea Springs, TN to James and Reba Robbins. She was a graduate of Rockwood High School 1948. She married James Howard on April 16th 1949. They were divorced in 1971. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Virginia Young, Mary Green, Viola Bellamy, Wanda Lane, Pat McReynolds, Lois Cook, James Robbins Jr, Robert Robbins & Terry Robbins. She is survived by her 2 daughters; Janice McGrath (Michael) and Doris McIntyre; 3 grandchildren: Nicholas McGrath, Courtney & Brandon McIntyre. Margaret retired from WPAFB in 1994. She loved gardening, cooking, crocheting, yard sales/thrift stores, and was an extremely accomplished seamstress. She donated her body to Wright State University Anatomical Gift Program. The family would like to express our thanks to Centerville Health & Rehab and to Hospice of Dayton for their wonderful care.There will be no service but donations in her memory can be made to Alzheimers Association or Hospice of Dayton.

