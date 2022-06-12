HOWARD, Hettie

HOWARD (Reynolds), Hettie D.



Age 87, passed away in her home on June 8, 2022. She was born on July 27, 1934, in Sandy Hook, Kentucky, to the late Johnny and Ethel (Mays)



Reynolds. Along with her



parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, John D. Reynolds. Hettie leaves behind her loving husband of 70 years, Hubert "Sam" Howard; two daughters, Kathy Hoover and Connie (Kenny) Brown; 3 grandchildren, Patti Truran, Chrissy Hoover, and Aaron (Amanda) Mitchell; 3 great-grandchildren, Brooke and Chase Truran, and Braxton Mitchell; one great-great grandchild, Beckham, and siblings, Etta Hensley and Jay B. Reynolds. Hettie loved her flowers, quilting, and crocheting. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dayton for their loving care and support of Hettie.



A celebration of Hettie's life will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life



Celebration Center, Springfield. Burial to follow at Vale



Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Hettie's honor.



