Howard Henry

Henry, Howard C.



COOKEVILLE-Howard C. Henry, affectionately known as "Duel HH," departed this world on February 20, 2026, at the age of 83. Born on January 26, 1943, in Cookeville, TN, Howard was a man whose life was rich with experiences, stories, and a tremendous work ethic.



He worked diligently in the automobile industry for General Motors in Dayton, Ohio, dedicating 30 years of his life to a career that he took great pride in. Upon his retirement, Howard made the move to Florida, where he spent a decade enjoying the vibrant life in Sarasota and Venice. However, the call of his hometown was too strong, and in 2004, he returned to Cookeville, where he continued to create cherished memories.



Howard's personality was a testament to his busy and hardworking nature. He had an immense passion for storytelling, often captivating his listeners with tales from his rich life, particularly those involving his beloved Harley Davidson motorcycles and the Hot Rod cars he built, painted, and maintained. His enthusiasm for life was infectious, and he loved nothing more than sharing breakfast with friends and family, further binding those relationships through laughter and camaraderie.



A proud Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite in Dayton, Ohio, Howard was dedicated to his community and personal interests. In 2005, he joined the Piston's Car Club, reflecting his ongoing love for automobiles. His faith was also central to his life, and he was a dedicated member of Cookeville Life Church, finding strength and purpose in his connection with God and his church family.



Howard is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Kathy Hinton Henry; his sister, Grace Loyd of Dayton, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews who will remember him fondly. He now joins his parents, Charlie and Ethel Clouse Henry; his brother, Charles Henry; and his sisters, Notie Watson, Walena Henry, Wilma Gene Clark, and Alena Smith, who have all preceded him in death.



Funeral services to honor his life will be held Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. in the Cookeville Chapel of Hooper Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Sotis will officiate. Interment will follow in Clouse Cemetery.



His family will receive friends Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. In addition, a masonic service will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., also at the funeral home.



Members of the Piston's Car club will serve as pallbearers.



Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are suggested to be made in Howard's memory to the charity of your choice.



Hooper Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-6111. Share memories and condolences at www.hhhfunerals.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com