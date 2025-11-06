Howard Downs

Downs, Howard L.



Howard L. Downs, age 94, of Miamisburg, was at home surrounded by his family when he went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 31, 2025. He was born on November 9, 1930, to the late Howard Russell and Lela (Hatfield) Downs. In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Ann (Smith) Downs; daughter, Sharon Ann (Downs) Meyers; brothers, Gordon and Clifford Downs, and his twin brother, Harold Downs. He is survived by his children, Tom (Kathy) Downs, Tim (Cathy) Downs, and Jayne (Mike) Goings; grandchildren, Marybeth, Tommy, Ryan, Matthew, Lucas, Ian; numerous great-grandchildren and loved ones. Howard enjoyed a 38-year career as a brake assembler with GM Delco Moraine. He was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church where he volunteered in the office, would open up the church, made sure the coffee was ready for the hospitality table, and was active with the Hungry Hearts ministry. Howard was a veteran having served in the US Air Force. A gathering of friends & family will be held from 10:30 AM – 12 Noon on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Zion Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. A celebration of life service will follow at 12 Noon at the church with Pastor Adam Forbes officiating. Final resting place at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Howard's memory may be made to Ohio's Hospice or Zion Lutheran Church. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



