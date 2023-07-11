Howard, Dan



Warren Daniel "Dan" Howard, 78, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born in Middletown on February 16, 1945 to parents, Warren and Frances (Murphy) Howard. Dan had worked for Heber-Jones Automotive and retired as the general manager. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 218, where he participated with the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. He was also a member of the VFW #3809 and Loyal Order of the Moose #501. Dan enjoyed golfing and was formerly was a member of Wildwood Golf Club and Forest Hills Country Club. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds. Dan loved his family and will be greatly missed by his wife, Beverly J. (Moore) Howard; children, Chris (Shelly) Howard, Andrea (Jake) Alspach & Joshua (Ashley) Moore; sister, Marti (Doug) Stull; grandchildren, Seth Hendrix, Bailey (Andrew) White, Daisi Howard, Champ Howard, Willie Moore & Gabby Moore; and great grandson, Atlas White. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Banks; step-father; Jack Holmes; and brothers, Tom Howard & Johnny Howard. Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral