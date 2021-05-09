HOWARD,
Betracia Mashell
Age 48, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Elder Daniel Cook officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
Interment: Jefferson View
Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at
www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.
