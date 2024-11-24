Houtz, James "Bub"



James "Bub" Houtz, 67, of Dayton, Ohio, left us on November 3, 2024. Born January 12, 1957, in Dayton, Bub was the son of the late Jim and Mary Houtz. He is survived by his daughters, Brooke (Matt) Floyd and Stacy (Steve) Sams and his five grandchildren: Braelyn, Mackenzie, Grady, Rylan, and Barrett. Also surviving is his brother, Tim (Nancy) Houtz. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 41 years, Betty.



Bub spent his career at Dayton Appliance Parts before retiring, but his real legacy was in how he lived his life-with strength, grit, and unwavering integrity. Bub believed in doing things the right way, not the easy way, and expected the same from others.



Bub and Betty were an inseparable team, they built a life rooted in simplicity, hard work, and deep devotion to their family. Bub took pride in raising the girls to be independent and self-reliant. Whether it was advice, a helping hand, or a steady presence, his girls always knew their dad had their back.



Bub had a wide range of passions that revealed his creative and caring spirit. He loved animals, always having a soft spot for pets that became part of the family. He was a car enthusiast who could spend days in the garage, appreciating classic models, and collecting memorabilia. His knack for collecting didn't stop there-Bub enjoyed finding and curating treasures that told stories about his interests and personality.



He had a surprising artistic side, with a passion for landscape design and a talent for drawing. His sense of humor and appreciation for the absurd were just as much a part of his personality as his quiet strength.



Bub was a man who never stood still-he believed in keeping busy, whether it was working in the yard, helping others, or finding a new project to dive into. He was always in motion, living a life filled with purpose and drive.



Per Bub's wishes, there will be a private family service. If you want to honor his memory, skip the flowers and sappy tributes. Instead, go out and do something for someone who needs a hand-without telling the whole world about it. Bub wouldn't have wanted the credit, but he'd be glad to know the world was a little better because of it.



A devoted husband, proud dad, loving granddaddy, loyal friend, brother, and a man of unwavering integrity and tireless energy, Bub will be deeply missed-but his legacy of love, hard work, and laughter will live on.



