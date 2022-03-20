HOUSH, Robert Downing "Bob"



Age 88, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant in Monroe where he had been a patient. He was born March 27, 1933, in Middletown. Bob served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He graduated from University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering



Degree. He was in Management at ARMCO Steel for 38 years, served as a Vice President at Lone Star Steel for 2 years and as a Plant Manager at Tecumseh for 4 years retiring in 2000. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and served as a Member of the Board and a member of Epworth Methodist Church in Toledo and served on the Board. Bob



also was an Executive Board Member of the YMCA. He was a member of Jefferson Lodge F. & A.M., Valley of Dayton and Scottish Rite. He was a Past President of Jaycees. Bob was an avid golfer and served as Past President of Wildwood Golf Club. Bob and Marilyn loved traveling together and made many trips in the United States and in many other countries around the world. At home, he enjoyed his flower and



vegetable gardening. Bob was a unique individual who loved his family and enjoyed learning, working, serving others,



fellowship with his friends from his churches, organizations and charities he was involved in, and even meeting people around the world. Preceding him in death were his parents, William McKinley and Elizabeth Ross (Downing) Housh; one son, Jeff Housh; one grandson, Jeremy Housh; one brother, Bill Housh; and one sister, LaJune Lowe. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marilyn (Mann) Housh; four children, Bob Housh, Steve Housh, Vicki Housh and David Housh; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many extended family and friends.



Visitation will be Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 12:00 noon with Rev. John Wagner officiating. Private interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, with Military Honor Guard Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Goodwill Industries International, 15810 Indianola Dr., Rockville, Maryland 20855. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be made to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com