HOUSEMAN, Mary Louise



Mary Louise Houseman, 77, of Lynchburg, formerly of Christiansburg, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023. She was the wife of Thomas Andrew Houseman for 49 years. Born January 14, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Mary Lillian Washington Dyson and John Dyson. In addition to her husband Mary is survived by her daughter, Rachel Wheaton and her husband, Joseph and their children, Jasmine, Ivy, and Aeris. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit



