House, Terri



Terri House, age 62, of Huber Heights, went home to be with the Lord on April 20, 2024. A visitation will be held from 3:00pm to 4:00pm on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene, 4400 Osborn Road, in Medway, OH, where the funeral service will begin at 4:00pm. To share a memory of Terri or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



