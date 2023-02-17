HOUGHTLING, John M.



Age 76 of Troy, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023. He was born on April 29, 1946, in Dayton, OH, to the late John and Evelyn (Smith) Houghtling. He proudly served his country in the US Army. John retired from the Dayton Fire Department as a Lieutenant after serving over 30 years. Among the many awards he received were Dayton Fire Department Firefighter of the year 1985, Firehouse Magazine Heroism and Community Service Award 1991 and the Robert B. Jacob Award of Merit from The Hundred Club of Dayton 1991.



He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Beverly (Pelfrey); daughter Amy and son John Nathan (Terrence McCarthy); sisters Sandra (Nathan) Pelfrey, Sue (David) Baker; and many nieces, nephews and family friends.



A Funeral will be 12pm Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive visitors from 10am until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial immediately following at Polk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The James Cancer Center or Hospice of Miami County. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

