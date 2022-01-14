HOSKINS, REGINA

HOSKINS (Parks),



Regina Faye



Regina Faye (Parks) Hoskins, resident of Oxford, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, January 11th, 2022, at the age of 64 years old in her home. She was born on August 24th, 1957, in Dalton, Georgia, to Jerry and Hilda (Sowder) Parks. At an early age, Regina quickly excelled in music, not only with great talent but with great passion. Her love for music has impacted many lives and will continue to remain in our hearts. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Hoskins of 44 years, whom she married on October 22nd, 1977. She left her hometown Hamilton, Ohio, to reside in South Carolina at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base with her husband for 6 months.



Regina is also survived by her loving parents Jerry and Hilda (Sowder) Parks; her daughters Mikina (Dabreon) Condra of Knoxville, Tennessee, Tiffany Cassell (Enrico Tait) of Oxford, Ohio; and her sons Chadwick (Ally) Hoskins of Wooster, Ohio, and Cameron (Sarah) Hoskins of Dover, Delaware; grandchildren Kendall Condra, Kylee Condra, Kole Condra, Brody Cassell, Parker Cassell, Londynn Tait, Dylan Smith; brothers, Rodney (Amy) Parks, and Scott Parks; nieces and nephews and great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her brother



Gregory Wayne Parks. Regina was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, friend, and Christian. She was a faith filled spiritual individual who was joyfully involved in church her entire life. She loved the beach with beautiful sunsets as waves lightly crashed onto her toes in the sand. Her years of employment while living in Florida incorporated her love for music as she directed the company's choir of 100+ participants for their Christmas celebration. We invite you to join us for Regina's Celebration of Life as she will be deeply missed by all those who knew her. Her remarkable love and kindness shall forever live in our hearts. Funeral Services will be: Viewing Friday, January 14, 2022, at 5pm - 8pm at The Church of God of the Union Assembly, 1814 Millville Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 and Funeral will be held on Saturday at 12:00PM at the church with Pastors Trey Starns and Dave Condra officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

