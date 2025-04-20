Hoskins, Patricia

Obituaries
3 hours ago
Hoskins (Lamb), Patricia Susan "Pat"

Patricia Susan (Lamb), Pat, age 69, passed away April 17, 2025 after a courageous battle with glioblastoma. Preceded in death by father Frederick (Fritzie) Lamb. Survived by mother June (Davie) Lamb, beloved sons Jeffrey Lamb and Jacob Hoskins, sister Kristine (Gary) Cushman, nieces , nephews and special friend David Garrison. She enjoyed fishing on a quiet lake and studying the Bible. She will be missed by many family and friends. Private services will be held.

