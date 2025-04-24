Hoskins, Gladys Jerutha



Gladys Jerutha Hoskins, age 89, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Sunday, April 13, 2025. Visitation 9 am-10:30 am Friday, April 25, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 9:30am- 10:30 am. Private interment at West Memory Gardens.



