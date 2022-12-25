springfield-news-sun logo
HOSEY-STIDHAM, Venita

VENITA GAY HOSEY-STIDHAM, 59, of Springfield, passed away in her home on Tuesday afternoon, December 20, 2022. She was born in Wilmington, Ohio, on September 16, 1963, the daughter of the late Harless and Peggy (Foster) Hosey. Venita was a graduate of Southeastern High School and Urbana University. She is survived by her sister, Teresa (Mike) Vaughn of Springfield; brother, Edward Hosey of San Francisco, CA; nieces and nephew, Kristy Hawkins, Andy (Corey) Vaughn and Taylor (Dustin Crew) Hosey; and numerous great-nieces and a great-nephew. She was preceded in death by her wife, JoBeth Stidham-Hosey. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at


