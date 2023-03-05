HORTON, Ura

HORTON, Ursa Mae



It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Ursa Mae Horton, 84, of Springboro, Ohio, on February 20, 2023. A mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Ursa was born in Beattyville, Kentucky, on January 28, 1939, to Rosco and Eugenia (Brandenburg) Begley. She and her husband of 57 years were long-standing members of Franklin First Church of God where she enjoyed fellowship with many members for many years. Ursa was employed as an Executive Assistant with Cohen Brothers for 41 years, retiring in 1998. She was preceded in death by her husband James Horton; parents Rosco and Eugenia Begley; one brother Howard Begley; and one sister Maxine Evans. Ursa is survived by her son Greg Horton (Jane); grandchildren Megan Storo (Anthony), Ryan Horton, Kyle Horton; and great-grandchildren Emma Storo and Bradley Storo. Funeral services are 10:00 am, Saturday, March 11 at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Crider officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, March 10 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, Franklin. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Horton family.



