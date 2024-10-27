Horton, Carolyn Jean "Gemma"



Carolyn Jean Horton "Gemma", age 71, of Beavercreek, OH, departed this life Saturday, October 19, 2024. Visitation 9 am  11 am Monday, October 28, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Livestream funeral service begins at 11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



