Hornsby, Lonnie
Age 73, of Hamersville, Ohio passed away on December 28, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Martin Hornsby and many other loving relatives and friends. He worked at GM, Fisher Body for 37 years. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lonnie's memory to any animal rescue shelter of your choice. Full obituary and online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
