springfield-news-sun logo
X

HORNING, Alfred

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HORNING, Alfred Paul

Alfred Paul Horning was born in Fort Wayne, IN, and passed away at Amber Park Assisted Living Center in Pickerington, OH, on June 3, 2022, at the age of 95. Alfred was lovingly married to Virginia Mae Horning (Graham) for 72 years, who passed away on April 16, 2020. Alfred is survived by his son John (Bunny) Horning and his daughter Anne Marie (John) Pelleriti. Alfred's eldest son, Michael Paul Horning passed away in 2021 and is survived by his wife Linda Burns Horning, grandchildren Dustin (Kristi) Horning, Katie Horning, Robert Burns Jr, Christina Burns and the late Andrew Burns and 3 great-grandchildren. Alfred spent most of his life in Dayton, OH, after living in Connecticut and New Jersey during the late 50's and 60's. Alfred served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged. Following his time in the Navy he attended the University of Dayton where he earned a BS in Engineering. He also played football for the University of

Dayton football team. Al, as he was known to all, loved playing sports, particularly golf and tennis. Other favorite

pastimes included watching golf tournaments, the UD Flyers play on their home court and the Cincinnati Bengals football games at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati.

Funeral arrangements by Sheridan Funeral Home, Lancaster, OH. No services are planned.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster

222 South Columbus Street

Lancaster, OH

43130

https://www.sheridanfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BECKER, George
2
BINNS, Kenneth
3
STEWART, MICHAEL
4
McAFEE, K. Richard
5
TRAPP, Kenneth
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top