HORNING, Alfred Paul



Alfred Paul Horning was born in Fort Wayne, IN, and passed away at Amber Park Assisted Living Center in Pickerington, OH, on June 3, 2022, at the age of 95. Alfred was lovingly married to Virginia Mae Horning (Graham) for 72 years, who passed away on April 16, 2020. Alfred is survived by his son John (Bunny) Horning and his daughter Anne Marie (John) Pelleriti. Alfred's eldest son, Michael Paul Horning passed away in 2021 and is survived by his wife Linda Burns Horning, grandchildren Dustin (Kristi) Horning, Katie Horning, Robert Burns Jr, Christina Burns and the late Andrew Burns and 3 great-grandchildren. Alfred spent most of his life in Dayton, OH, after living in Connecticut and New Jersey during the late 50's and 60's. Alfred served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged. Following his time in the Navy he attended the University of Dayton where he earned a BS in Engineering. He also played football for the University of



Dayton football team. Al, as he was known to all, loved playing sports, particularly golf and tennis. Other favorite



pastimes included watching golf tournaments, the UD Flyers play on their home court and the Cincinnati Bengals football games at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati.



Funeral arrangements by Sheridan Funeral Home, Lancaster, OH. No services are planned.

