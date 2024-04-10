Horner, Dale



HORNER, Dale, Age 61, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away April 5, 2024, peacefully in his sleep. He was born Dec. 31, 1962, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Nancy (Croutwater) Garringer and the late Harold (Gene) Horner. A 1981 graduate of Greenon High School, Dale is survived by his loving partner Doug Miller of many years, who did a fantastic job of taking care of him. He is also survived by numerous family members including his two sisters Jill (Mike) Lloyd and Cynthia (Richard) Holbrook, brother Todd (Catherine) Baldridge, and family friends, Bill Miller, and Keith Burrows along with several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.







In addition to his father, Dale was preceded in death by his stepmother Alice Horner, and older sister Jennifer White.







Dale loved spending time with his partner and their family. He loved playing cards and games, watching the Cincinnati Bengals, eating out at various restaurants, relaxing by the pool, and traveling with Doug. His robust laugh, great sense of humor, and happy-go-lucky personality will be missed by all. Dale was just one of those people who could make anybody laugh.







Dale, who owned three Subway stores in the Dayton area, had retired after a career in restaurant management.







A Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends will take place in the near future in Springfield, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com