Horn, Walter L.



Walter L. Horn, age 90, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at Hospice of Butler Warren County. Walter was born in Madison County, KY on August 1, 1934 to the late Clarence and Allie (Stone) Horn. Walter was employed with Armco Steel for 34 years and retired in 1991 as a Metallurgist. He enjoyed playing golf and traveled to all 50 states with his wife and family. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vickie, his two sisters, Doretta and Katie. Walter is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nora Horn; his five children, Linda (Jeff), Diana (Bill), Mike, Gary, Danny; his thirteen grandchildren, Jessica, Travis, Andrew, Carrie, Jaime, Clay, Justin, Mikayla, Dustin, Tiffany, Holly, Samantha, Miranda; eighteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. A visitation for Walter will be Monday, July 14, 2025 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005, followed by the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery.



