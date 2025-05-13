Horn, Opal

Horn (Embry), Opal Christine



Opal Christine Horn, born Christine Embry, (Age 89) passed away on May 11th after a long illness in Hamilton, Ohio, surrounded by family. She was born on July 20, 1935, in Millers Creek, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Strawd and Sudie Patrick Embry, and she was married to her husband Robert Horn for over 50 years. Her parents and husband preceded her in death.



She is survived by her three children, Sandy Mack, David Horn, and Lori Buns. She had seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one sister-Lorene Embry, two brothers-Don and Cecil Embry, and one son-in-law-Chuck Mack.



A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, May 13, 2:30 PM, at the West Irvine Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com