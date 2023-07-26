Horn, Carol S.



Carol Sue Horn, age 71, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023. She was born on April 12, 1952 in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Junior and Minnie (nee Lyons) Horn. Carol worked at Meijer's Grocery store for many years. Carol was a courageous fighter battling breast cancer for the past several years. Carol's kindness and quirky personality will be immensely missed by all her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Brittany (Patrick) Fernbach; two granddaughters, Alexus Emrick and Elsie Fernbach; three siblings, Michael Horn, Jean Keller, and Gary Horn; four nieces and nephews, Chris (Brittany) Horn, Michelle (Stephen) Ward, Katie (Jack) Kilduff and April (Scott) Kramer. She also leaves behind many great nieces and nephews, including Kennedy Ward and Grant Ward. Due to Carol's wishes, there will be no services. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at 13770 Noel Rd Suite 801889 Dallas, TX 75380 or www.komen.org.



