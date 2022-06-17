HOPPER, Mary

HOPPER (Youtsey),



Mary Elizabeth



January 4, 1925 – June 7, 2022



Mary Elizabeth (Youtsey) Hopper passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 7, 2022, at the age of 97, at the home of her eldest daughter in



Cambridge, Vermont. Mary was born on January 4, 1925, in Brandt, Ohio, and graduated from Northridge High School in Dayton, Ohio, during WWII. On March 9, 1956, Mary wed James (Jim) H. Hopper in Dayton, Ohio. They later relocated to Enfield, Connecticut where they lived for more than 15 years, and eventually they moved to Cape Cod where Mary lived in Brewster, Massachusetts until the spring of 2017.



Mary is survived by her three children, their spouses, a grandson, as well as several nieces and nephews: daughter Sharon R. and her husband Donald R. Thompson of Cambridge,



Vermont; daughter Victoria G. and her husband William H. Oliver, Jr. of Somers, Connecticut; son Gary L. and his wife



Carol (LaCross) Hopper of Jeffersonville, Vermont, and grandson Daniel W. Oliver of Austin, Texas. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, James H. Hopper, her



parents George R. and Clara Mae Youtsey, and her siblings Ralph O. Youtsey, Marguerite E. Nowotny, and Carl E. (Eddie) Youtsey.



A memorial service for Mary will be held in Brewster, Massachusetts, which will be announced later this year. Please visit www.awrfh.com to read more a little more about her life, and where you are invited to share your memories of Mary.

