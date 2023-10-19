Hopkins, Jr., Steve D.



Hopkins, Jr., Steve D. "Stevereno", 86, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2023 in his home surrounded by family. Steve was born November 26, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Steve D. and Minnie Louise (Tingley) Hopkins, Sr. He served in the U.S. Army as a photographer and later attended The Ohio State University. He retired from Security National Bank as a Vice President after 30 years and also served as a Moorefield Township Trustee for 23 years. He was a proud member of the Northridge Lions Club and St. Andrews Masonic Lodge #619 for 50 years. After retirement, Steve began volunteering for Community Hospital and continued at Springfield Regional Medical Center for 13 years, totaling 2,685 hours. It brought him great joy serving his community by helping those in need. Survivors include seven children, "the girls" Kathi Hopkins, Chris (Marc) Grooms, Nancy (Freddie) Wyen, Jr., Marcie Ridder, and sons, Mark Haerr, Mike (Kelly) Haerr and John (Dianne) Haerr; 11 grandchildren, Benjamin Grooms, Laura (Michael) Price, Megan Ridder, Allison (Paul) Ford, Lindsey Haerr, Tyler (Kelsie) Haerr, Sarah (Colby) Stout, Brian (Suzanne) Haerr, Rachel Haerr, Matthew (Kayla) Haerr and Audrey Haerr; five great grandchildren, Julia, Natalie, Amelia, Caleb and Wyatt Haerr; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Judith Ann; granddaughter, Maggie Wyen; and four siblings, Ethel Furay, June Wortham, Kenny Hopkins and Ernie Hopkins. Steve was a devout Christian who was a faithful member of New Moorefield United Methodist Church and later First Christian Church, where he served with the Military Ministry. There was nothing more important to Steve than his family, and he enjoyed spending time with them on family vacations, holidays and Friday night pizza parties. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. in First Christian Church. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



