Hopkins, Michael

Age 77, of Fairfield Township, passed away on Monday, March 17, 2025. Michael was born in Corbin, KY, on June 20, 1947, to Edward and Dorothy (Lovings) Hopkins. He was a passionate Kentucky basketball and football fan. He also enjoyed golf and working in his yard. He was a member of Princeton Pike Church of God where he served as an usher, a member of the finance committee, a guest greeter, a prayer partner, and for many years a member of the softball team. As a U.S. Army veteran, his service included deployment in Vietnam. He worked in the purchasing and banking equipment manufacturing at Diebold, Mosler, and MGM. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Barbara (Copley) Hopkins; his sons: Steven (Chrissie), Timothy (Teresa), and Ryan (Elaine) Hopkins; his grandchildren: Britney, Alex, Jacob, Joel, Jared, Chloe and Kaelyn Hopkins; his great-granddaughter, Lizzy Rogers; his sisters: Deanna (Bill) Lawson, Lynne (Floyd) Wampler; sisters-in-law: Janice Hopkins and Linda (Franklin) Lemons. He also leaves nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends. Celebration of Life service will be held at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton-Glendale Road, Liberty Township on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 12 pm. with Rev. Timothy Oldfield officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at the church from 10:00-12:00. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Princeton Pike Church of God www.ppcog.com/give or Tunnels to Towers wwwt2t.org . Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home www.browndawsonflick.com



