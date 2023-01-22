HOOVER, Natoshia

HOOVER (Burks), Natoshia T.



Nov. 6, 1972 - Jan. 5, 2023



50, of Hansom AFB, Mass., formerly of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Jan. 05, 2023, after a courageous fight with cancer. Natoshia is survived by her devoted and loving husband Lt. Col. Jeffery Hoover; one son Tariq Burks of Ohio; parents Frank and Rosemary Burks of Florida; two sisters Tanisha (Brian) Bayless and Aisha (Joseph) Houser; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and numerous cousins and friends. Services will be: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, with visitation from 12 noon until 2:00pm when the "THE CELEBRATION OF LIFE" will begin. Burial to follow. Meadowlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens; 4244 Madison St., New Port Richey, FL 34652.

