Hooks, Barbara

Obituaries
2 hours ago
Hooks, Barbara J.

passed May 16, 2025. She is survived by her loving children: Darnell, Nelson, Darrin, Yvonne, Jana and Vera; other family and friends. Visitation 10-11AM, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral Service follows at 11AM. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

