Hooks, Barbara J.
passed May 16, 2025. She is survived by her loving children: Darnell, Nelson, Darrin, Yvonne, Jana and Vera; other family and friends. Visitation 10-11AM, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral Service follows at 11AM. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral