Hooker, DeJuan L.



Age 25, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, July 26, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



