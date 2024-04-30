Hook, Floyd

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Hook Jr., Floyd

Floyd Hook Jr., 86, of Springfield passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Services will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 10:30 am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am prior to the service. Entombment will follow with military honors at the Ferncliff Mausoleum. To leave online condolences and read his full obituary visit www.littletonandrue.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Sherk, Maridel
2
Cammon, Melvin
3
Silver, Martha
4
Prettyman, JoAnn
5
Whited, Gregory
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top