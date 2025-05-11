Hood, Sarah Jayne



On the quiet spring morning of Friday, April 11, 2025, Jayne Driver Hood, beloved mother, teacher, dog enthusiast, and avid traveler passed away peacefully in Centerville, Ohio. She was 92 years old. Sarah Jayne Driver was born in Memphis, Tennessee to Pearl and Daniel Driver on July 27, 1932. While Memphis was her birth home, due to her father's business she spent her early childhood in the Long Island hamlet of Baldwin, New York and the Chicago suburb of Oak Park, Illinois, before her family finally settled in Louisville, Kentucky in 1942. Jayne is preceded in death by her husband, Joe and her older brother, Daniel H. Driver, Jr. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Joseph Jr. and Janet Hood; Dan and Barbara Hood; her daughter and her husband, Sarah and William Delea; as well as a niece Elizabeth H. Neighborgall, five grandchildren  Jessica, Ricky, Stephen, Liz, and Mick; and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service to remember and celebrate Jayne's life is scheduled for Saturday, June 7th at the Fairmont Presbyterian Church in Kettering, Ohio at 11:30 a.m. Jayne held a strong belief that hungry children cannot learn. As such, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made on Jayne's behalf to the Dayton Food Bank. Please visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for more information.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com