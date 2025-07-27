Homan, Louis G.



Homan, Louis G., age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, died on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. He was born December 27, 1931, in the family farm home in Philothea, Ohio, to the late Theodore & Matilda (Braun) Homan. Louis was the eighth child of eleven children. On June 2, 1956, he married Mildred "Millie" (Borger) Homan at the Immaculate Conception Church in Celina, Ohio, and they have been married for 69 years. She survives in Dayton. He is survived by his two sisters, Mary Lou Klopfenstein of St. Marys, and Helen (Richard) Trigg of Kimberling City, MO. He is survived by in-laws Luella Homan of Coldwater, Beatrice Borger of St. Marys, and Jack Birkmeyer of Celina. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and a special friend, J. R. Hochwalt. He is preceded in death by siblings and in-laws, Raymond (Leonore) (Alvira) Homan, Alfred (Bernie) Homan, Victor (Esther) Homan, Viola (Harold) Muhlenkamp, Edwin Homan, Martina (Carl) Uhlenhake, Thomas (Helen) Homan, Ralph Klopfenstein, Julianna Homan, Gerald (Elizabeth) Borger, Helen (Victor) Bergman, Alfred (Dorothy) Borger, Louis Borger, Lucille (Urban) Berning, Roselyn Birkmeyer and Elmer Borger. Lou attended grade school in a two-room schoolhouse in Philothea, Ohio, and graduated from Coldwater High School in 1950. He graduated from Miami-Jacobs Business College with honors in 1952. Shortly after graduation, Lou was drafted into the U.S. Army. In the Army, he took additional classes on base conducted by the University of Pennsylvania. After his military service, he worked several jobs in the Dayton area and attended courses at the University of Dayton and Sinclair Community College. Lou worked most of his life as a CPA at Flagel, Huber, Flagel in Dayton and Cincinnati, retiring in 1996 as managing partner of the firm. Lou continued to be involved in many professional, civic, and charitable organizations in the area. Lou enjoyed gardening, working out at the YMCA, volunteering, opera, classical music, and was an avid reader. He also enjoyed traveling with Millie. Lou donated his body to Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright State University, Dayton. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E. 2nd Street, Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 10:00 AM, with Rev. Angelo Anthony officiating. For those who cannot attend in person, the Mass will be available via livestream http://www.stjosephdayton.org/



In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, 45420; Catholic Social Services, 922 West Riverview Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, 45402; or the donor's choice. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.



