In Loving Memory



Richard Holzberger



7/19/1945 - 1/24/2016



Your life was a blessing,



Your memory a treasure,



You are loved beyond words,



And missed beyond measure.



Your loving family,



Becky, David, Jennifer,



Amy H, Amy I, Kristin, Julie, Nick, grandchildren



Payton, DJ, Lane, Connor, Andrew, Melissa, Josh, Braylen & Landon



