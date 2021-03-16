X

Holtmann, Donald

ajc.com

Obituaries | 7 hours ago

HOLTMANN, Jr., Donald F.

Surrounded by loved ones, Donald F. Holtmann, Jr. passed away peacefully at 5:18 PM on Monday, March 8, 2021, at

Vitas Hospice, Broward Health North.

Born in Dayton, OH, to the late Donald F. and Helen Louise (nee Budroe) Holtman, Sr. He attended the University of

Dayton.

Don is survived by his son Donnie (Libby) Holtmann and grandsons Jacob and Max of Plano, TX; daughter Wendy

(Jeffrey) Price and granddaughter Morgan of Palm Coast, FL, and grandson Cameron of Cincinnati, sister Joan Ruth Seaton of Fairborn, OH, and brother Christopher Budroe (Rosalind) Holtmann of Edgewood, KY.

Don was known as "Coach Don" in Englewood, OH.

A Mass was held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deerfield Beach, FL, and burial at Deerfield Beach Memorial Cemetery.

Donations in his memory may be made to Vitas Hospice at Broward Health North or the Univ. of Dayton Champions & Scholars Athletic Scholarship Fund.

For more information please visit


www.glickfamilyfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Glick Family Funeral Home

3600 N. Federal Hwy

Boca Raton, FL

33431

https://www.glickfamilyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.