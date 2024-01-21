HOLTEN, Richard Norman



Holten, Richard Norman "Dick", age 89, passed away January 03, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born on November 19, 1934 in Lima, Ohio to the late Mildred Irene (Nunemaker) and Elijah Richard Holten. Richard is preceded in death by his loving wife; Jo Anne Burden, Brother; James Holten, Brother-in-law; Robert Ackerman, and Sister-in-law; Carolyn Corey. Richard is survived by Children; April Sue Holten, Richard Holten II, David and Beth Holten, Steven and Sharon Holten, Grandchildren; Brittney (Sam) Samudio, Kelsey (Zach) Behnsch, John Holten, William Holten, Ryan Holten, Erin Holten, Great-grandchildren; Leighton Samudio, Camryn Samudio, Sisters; Virginia Ackerman, Linda and Ron Hecht, and Judy and Tom Pavy, and Brother-in-law; John Corey. Richard graduated from Lima central High School where he attended his 70th High School reunion in 2022. He went on to graduate from Purdue with a degree in Civil Engineering. After college Richard went to work as a Civil Engineer for the City of Dayton becoming the long time City Engineer. Richard was quite the handyman as he built his gazebo and even his deck when he was in his seventies. Alongside craftsmanship Richard enjoyed watching sports, being a fan of Ohio State Football, UD and Purdue Basketball, Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He could sit and watch for 12 straight hours. Riding his Bicycle was another favorite. Richard, for many years, would ride his bicycle downtown to work during the warmer weather months. He would also participate in long distance bike rides on Saturday Mornings in his 70's and 80's. Richard cherished his family. He married his high school sweetheart in 1955 and was married for 59 loving years. He had traveled extensively with his wife Jo Anne. Richard lived his life very frugally. He denied himself while always being generous with his family. He will truly be missed by all those who knew, and loved, him. A memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2023 from 9:30am-11:00am at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Beavercreek, OH 45432. A Memorial Funeral Service will follow starting at 11:00am, officiated by Rev. Darryl Fairchild. A burial will occur at 2:00pm at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com