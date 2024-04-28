Holt, Frieda

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Holt (Lakes), Frieda

Age 86 of London, Kentucky passed away on April 26, 2024 in London. She is survived by her four children, Tim (Debbie) Holt of Lakewood Ranch, FL; Tammy (Don) Wilson of London, KY; Ron (Glenda) Holt, of Hamilton, OH and Rick (Tami) Holt of London, KY. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, two brothers and one sister. She was preceded in death by her husband Dean, two grandchildren and two siblings. Funeral services are pending at the House-Rawlings Funeral Home in London, KY.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House-Rawlings Funeral Home - London

510 East 4th Street

London, KY

40741

https://www.houserawlings.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Sherk, Maridel
2
Joyce, Tina
3
Baden, Stephen
4
Bernard, Mark
5
Hall, Fred
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top