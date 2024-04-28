Holt, Frieda

Holt (Lakes), Frieda



Age 86 of London, Kentucky passed away on April 26, 2024 in London. She is survived by her four children, Tim (Debbie) Holt of Lakewood Ranch, FL; Tammy (Don) Wilson of London, KY; Ron (Glenda) Holt, of Hamilton, OH and Rick (Tami) Holt of London, KY. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, two brothers and one sister. She was preceded in death by her husband Dean, two grandchildren and two siblings. Funeral services are pending at the House-Rawlings Funeral Home in London, KY.



