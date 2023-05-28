Holmwood, Joseph



Joseph H. Holmwood, 78, formerly of Mesa, AZ, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 12, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Erie, PA on July 8, 1944, a son of the late Henry H. Holmwood and Virginia Kohout Holmwood.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert G. Holmwood. Survivors include his soulmate of over 55 years, Georgeann Wells Holmwood; their children Beth Personale (Robert), Robert Holmwood (Christine), and Kristin Holmwood; eight grandchildren, Anthony, Caitlin, and Natalie Personale, Lindsey and Jake Holmwood, and Elizabeth, Abigail, and Nicholas Steere; one brother, John Holmwood (Kathy); and many nieces and nephews.



Friends and family are invited to a memorial service held at the Love of Christ Lutheran Church in Mesa, AZ on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the charity of your choice.

