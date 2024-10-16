Holmes, Virginia Mae



Virginia Mae Holmes, age 90, of West Milton, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. She was born March 18, 1934 to John & Mary (Herman) Krenzer in Wheatland, Wyoming.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Henry Russell Holmes Jr; son Jerry Alan Holmes; siblings Mary (Jim) Osborn, Edwin (Mildred) Krenzer, Roy (Marie) Krenzer, Harry (Mary Ellen) Krenzer, Paul (Betty) Krenzer, Doris (Emil) Herman, Robert Krenzer; brother-in-law Gary Miller.



She will be missed and remembered by her loving son and daughter-in-law Michael Russell (Pamela) Holmes of Harrisonburg, VA and sister Carolyn Miller of Denver, CO; numerous nieces and nephews.



Virginia retired as a secretary working for both Chaminade-Juliene High School and Shiloh Church. She was a past president of the West Milton Senior Citizens Center and loved spending time with family, gardening, knitting, collecting angels, and doing puzzles.



The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Friday, October 18, 2024 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Dayton Memorial Park, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. Online memories of Virginia may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



