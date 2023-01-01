HOLMES, Royal Gary



Royal Gary Holmes, age 97, peacefully transitioned Sat., Dec. 10, 2022, in Mobile, AL. Memorial service will be held Mon., Jan. 2, 2023, 10:00 am at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W. 5th St., Dayton, OH 45402; Rev. Dr. Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The family will receive friends Monday at the church beginning at 9:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Final Disposition: Cremation. Visit www.loritts-neilson.com for full obituary. Arrangements entrusted to LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417.

