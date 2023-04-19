Holm, Greg Floyd



HOLM, Greg Floyd age 71 of Brookville, passed away Monday, Apr 17, 2023 . He was born the middle child of Alice (Pratt) and the late Floyd Holm in Rockford, IL on May 14th, 1951. Survived by his wife of 45 years Deborah Lois (Peckham) Holm, whom he married on November 14, 1977; 3 sons Peter Charles (Tansy) Holm of New Carlisle, James Gregory (Rachael) Holm of Powell, OH, Jonathan Wesley (Corrie) Holm of Brookville; 1 daughter Debrah Ann Gendreau of Dudley, MA; brother Peter James (Jean) Holm of Roscoe, IL; sister Holly Sue (Eric) Varland of Loudon, TN; brothers-in-law Charles Wesley (Peggy) Peckham of Mason, OH and Mark Edgar (Linda) Peckham of Aqua Dulce, CA; sister-in-law Elizabeth Ann (Russell) Stearns of Monroe, OH; 13+1 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Greg was an active member of Stillwater UMC having served on the Board, member of the living history organization NorthWest Territory Alliance, member of various Model "T" clubs in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and volunteered at the Model "T" Museum. Greg also appeared in several historical frontier docu-dramas and in several scenes of director Michael Mann's 1992 production of "The Last of the Mohicans". Professionally, Greg retired as a civilian Intelligence Analyst with the United States Air Force. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Stillwater United Methodist Church 6911 Frederick Pike Dayton, OH 45414. Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville Ohio. Friends and family may pay their respects from 5-8 pm Friday, April 21, 2023 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home at 5555 Philadelphia Dr. @ N. Main St. Dayton OH 45415. If desired, contributions may be made to The Salvation Army. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

