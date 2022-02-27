Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

HOLLOWAY, Annie

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HOLLOWAY, Annie Bea

77, of Springfield, passed away February 21, 2022, at Southbrook Care Center. She was born March 15, 1944, in Zebulon, Georgia, daughter of the late John and Mary (Jones) Smith. Mrs. Holloway had

received her Masters Degree in Psychology and retired from her position as Junior Warden at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville. She

enjoyed training dogs. Survivors include her son, William "Brian" Holloway of Springfield; grandson, Donovan Tyler Holloway; and numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, and other family members. Annie was a

people person who was always willing to help when needed. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
McDONALD, Sandra
3
Cloud, Melvin
4
CREASE, Pierre
5
FAY, MARIE
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top