HOLLON, Tony W.



Age 58, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born February 14, 1963, in Middletown and lived in this area all his life. He graduated from Edgewood High School Class of 1981. Tony had been employed at the Kroger at Engles Corner for over 10 years. He enjoyed drawing, writing stories and reading Sci-Fi books and supporting the local music scene. Preceding him in death were his parents, Woodford Louis and Bertie Joyce (Wireman) Hollon; and one brother, David Lee Hollon. He is survived by two step-sons, Zachary Lawver and Dan Lawver; one step-daughter, Kristin Lawver; four grandchildren; one brother, Bradley Scott Hollon; one nephew, John David Hollon; two nieces, Staci Marie Hollon and Rachael Jones; and many extended family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life for Tony on Monday, February 14, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 8:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family on this website, www.herr-riggs.com.

