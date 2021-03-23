X

HOLLON, Plummer

HOLLON, Plummer

"Pete"

Plummer "Pete" Hollon, 88 years old, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away March 15, 2021, at his winter home in

Zephyrhills, Florida. He was born April 19, 1932, in Jackson, Kentucky, to Plummer and

Hazel (Boggs) Hollon.

He served our country during the Korean War as a tank

driver. He was honorably discharged in 1953 after two years of

service. He was a machinist at Armco Steel for over 40 years retiring in 1994. He also was an owner/operator of P&G

Motors for 40 years. He was a member of the American Legion #218 and D.A.V. Pete was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, boat, and water ski.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Bonnie; sons, Todd (Lisa) Hollon of Mason, Ohio, Greg (Janice) Hollon; daughters, Tina (Jerry Brown) Sanders, Amy Hollon, and Dana (Barry) Wills;

son-in-law, Russell Adams; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio. Celebration of Life Service will follow visitation Thursday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Chad Slifer officiating. Interment will be at Woodhill

Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com



