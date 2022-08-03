HOLLEY, Nancy N.



July 26, 1934 - July 29, 2022



Beloved wife of the late Carl Holley; devoted mother of Susan (Steve) Bowman, Kathy (Dave) Jennings and five step-children; loving grandmother to many grandkids and great-grandkids; dear sister of the late Janet Fuller. Nancy enjoyed working for many years at the Miami University Athletic Ticket office. A memorial service for Nancy will be held at Faith Lutheran Church (420 S. Campus Ave.) in Oxford on Friday, August 5, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

