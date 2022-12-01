HOLDER, Dorvis B.



Dorvis B. Holder, age 82, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Russell County, KY, on August 8, 1940, the son of the late Alonzo and Myrtle (nee Stephens) Holder. On November 2, 1996, he married Karen E. Johnson-Keen of Hamilton. Dorvis worked 49 years at Ford Motor Co in Sharonville. Dorvis loved fishing on Lake Erie, hunting, and boating on Lake Cumberland. He loved growing his garden and canning its bounty. Dorvis was loved by and was always lending a hand to neighbors and friends wherever needed. He was a loyal friend, and the world is a better place for having had him in it. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandpa. Dorvis was known for his sayings, not the least of which was "no problem" and "Oh No!". He is survived by his wife of 26 years Karen Holder; children Dorveda Gehring and Denny (Robin) Holder; stepchildren Keith (Amber) Keen and Rebecca (Charles) Brewer; grandchildren Tate (Nate Patton) Brewer, Chase Brewer, and Bryce Keen. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by eight siblings Freetis, Eldon, Paul, Ortha, Augie, Opal, Barb, and Chloe; and his little dog Digby. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Dorvis' name may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati at www.hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate/

